Warning given after dozens of animals are found wandering on Sussex roads

Police have warned farmers to ensure thay keep their animals secure and safe after several were found loose on the Sussex roads this week.

Top of the list were around 60 sheep, followed by 11 cows, two of which were hit by a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “Are you aware that you are legally responsible for the cost of any damage caused by loose animals on the public highways to third party property?

“Please keep on checking your roadside hedges, fences and gates at least once every day and twice for preference.”

The spokesperson added that this applies more now following the recent heavy which may have loosened fence posts.