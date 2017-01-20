Young couple assaulted in late-night robbery

The shocking robbery of a young couple in the middle of the night has prompted a police appeal.

A man and woman were assaulted and robbed in Brighton in the early hours of Saturday morning while they were were walking in Elm Grove in Brighton.

The victims, a 25-year-old man from Lewes and a 24-year-old woman from Littlehampton, were approached by a group of about six youths about 1.45am when they reached the junction with Freshfield Road, police say.

One of the group asked for a cigarette before punching the woman in the face, according to a Sussex Police spokesperson. The man was hit over the head with a bottle causing a cut which required hospital treatment, they added.

The suspects ran off with the woman’s purse which contained a debit card and driving licens, police say.

Detective Constable Duncan Lloyd said: “I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area that morning and who saw anything suspicious.

“If you can help, please get in touch by filling in the details on our website.”

Witnesses can report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) quoting reference 92 of 14/01.

Alternatively members of the public can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

