Crowborough man jailed for 'unprovoked attack'

A Crowborough man has been jailed after an 'unprovoked bar room assault' which left his victim with a deep cut to their temple.

Luke Taylor, 30, of Mill Lane in Crowborough, was drinking at a bar in Mount Ephraim, Tunbridge Wells, in October 2014 when he carried out the assault against another man, say Kent Police.

Taylor admitted one count of grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to one year in prison, when he appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday November 22.

The court heard that Taylor punched the victim twice to the head during the early hours of October 28 2014.

Kent Police say he first punched the victim on his left eye as they were leaning over to pick something up from a table. This caused the victim to fall backwards.

Taylor struck him again and this time a ring on his hand made contact with the victim’s right temple, causing a deep wound which required hospital treatment.

Police say Taylor fled the scene but handed himself in six days later when he saw CCTV images of himself from a media appeal being circulated online.

Detective Constable Graham Hunt, the investigating officer for this case, said: "This assault was completely unprovoked and it is entirely appropriate that Taylor has received a custodial sentence.

"The consequences could have been much more severe and it is fortunate that the victim did not sustain more serious injuries."

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.