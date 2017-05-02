Curry’s recall tumble dryer over fire fears

A popular range of tumble dryers has been recalled by Curry’s following safety fears.

The electrical retailer has discovered that the heating element in a small batch of Logik LVD7W15 dryers may pose a safety hazard.

The heating elements in machines manufactured between March and April 2016 can overheat which may lead to a fire.

Customers who believe they may have an affected unit are advised to stop using the tumble dryer immediately, switching it off and unplugging it at the mains.

They should then contact the company as soon as possible by calling Knowhow on 0344 561 6202 - lines are open Mon-Fri 9am-8pm, Sat 9am-6pm and Sun 10am-5pm.

Customers will need the serial number of the tumble dryer – it’s on the inside of the door or on the rating label on the back of the tumble dryer – as well as the postcode at the time of purchase.

Curry’s will arrange for a technician to visit customers with an affected appliance in order to change the heating element free of charge.

If a heater element replacement is not possible and a product exchange is required, this will be done via Sheffield.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Although this risk is very small, as a responsible manufacturer we’re contacting customers to make them aware and check if their product is affected.

“Customers are being contacted directly by email or letter in the first instance.”