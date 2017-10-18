David Dimbleby presents awards to creative Sussex Downs students

Question Time’s David Dimbleby recognised the work of creative Sussex Downs students last Friday (October 13) in awards ceremony in Chiddingly.

More than 50 GCSE and A-level students from a number of East Sussex schools attended the event at Farleys Gallery in Muddles Green.

Artwork by Sussex Downs students was recognised at the Farley Arts Trust Awards

Sussex Downs College students won two of the awards and three other students were highly commended for their work.

Lewes Photography student, Oscar Sodeau, 18, from London, won the Level 3 Photography award. Eastbourne Art & Design BTEC student, Tia Allen, 18, won the Level 3 Textile award.

Highly commended students from Sussex Downs college included Eloise Willetts, 17, from Eastbourne, for the 2D Mixed Media award, Esther Mason, 18, also from Eastbourne, for the 3D Sculpture award and Alice Lushington, 20, from Heathfield, for the Sketchbook award. Special guest David Dimbleby presented the awards on the evening.

Open to all schools and colleges across East Sussex, the awards recognise the efforts of teaching staff as well as the work by the students.

Meg Sullivan, A-Level Photography co-ordinator at Sussex Downs College, said: “A huge well done to all staff and students.

“The quality of the work in this competition is extremely high so we are incredibly proud of Oscar and Tia and the highly commended students.”

Following the awards, the students’ work is on public view at Farley Farm House, Chiddingly, on Sunday October 22 and Sunday October 29.