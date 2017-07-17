DAVID WOODS: These attractive cocktails are sure to cause a stir

Whether you like them shaken or stirred, cocktails are on the menu this summer, says executive head chef David Woods, of the Sofitel London Gatwick Hotel.

The sky is blue… and so is this cocktail. We have created this gorgeous summer drink to celebrate the opening of our new Le Ciel bar – which means sky in French, just in case you were wondering.

David Woods

Cocktails are more popular than ever this summer, so why not give them a go.

Gin-based cocktails are particularly the flavour of the season, but there is an entire drinks cabinet of liqueurs out there on supermarket shelves for you to explore.

You don’t need to make a big investment as a small amount of the main spirit or liqueur goes a long way when mixed with fruit juices or other mixers.

As well as Le Ciel cocktail, I have wrestled a couple of delicious recipes from our amazing bar staff to give you a trio of cocktails that are not only great to drink, but are pretty to look at too.

Next time you invite friends round for a barbecue, put cocktails on the menu.

Le Ciel bar is based at Sofitel London Gatwick

Share your cocktail recipes with us on Instagram by tagging @SofitelLondonGA.

A trio of summer cocktails

One shot = 25ml)

Le Ciel

1 shot vodka

½ shot blue Curacao liqueur

½ shot lychee liqueur

Squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Measure all the ingredients into a shaker.

Fill the shaker with fresh solid ice cubes and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds.

Strain into a prepared glass and garnish with a twist of lemon peel.

San Remo

30ml of champagne or sparkling wine (approx. one-third of a champagne flute)

15ml triple sec

15 ml mandarin liqueur

30ml grapefruit juice

Pour all the ingredients into a champagne flute – no shaking or stirring. Garnish with a fresh raspberry.

Last Word

One shot gin

One shot Chartreuse

One shot Maraschino liqueur

One shot lime juice.

Measure all the ingredients into a shaker.

Fill the shaker with fresh solid ice cubes and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds.

Strain into a prepared glass.

Chef’s tip

If you are making cocktails for a group of people, you can prepare large quantities of the ingredients for Last Word and Le Ciel cocktails in advance and then pour into a shaker as required.

