Decision looms over 425 homes plan

Planners will decide this week whether to allow 425 homes to be built at Willingdon.

Councillors on Wealden District Council’s planning committee will meet this Thursday (September 15) to decide if the development on land at Brodricklands and Hamlands Farm should go ahead.

Developers Catesby Estates Ltd want to build the one, two, three, four and five bedroom houses on a 92 acre site close to Seven Sisters Road with access from Hazelwood Avenue via St Martins Road, St Davids Close and Dutchells Way.

They say the site is suitable for much needed housing stock and could “accommodate housing development without negatively impacting on surrounding areas”.

Included in the plan is a new community facility which could be new sports pitches, a community hall, allotments or even a cemetery.

But at the weekend almost 120 people attended a public meeting in Hampden Park opposing the development, which could be on land within the parish of Willingdon and Jevington.

Campaigners say the homes plan is a massive over development of the site and would place more strain on already over stretched services like schools and medical centres as well as lead to traffic problems.

