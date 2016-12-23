Detached family home

Located in Beuzeville Avenue, this is a quiet cul de sac with ample off road parking to the front and private rear garden.

The property features family bathroom, en-suite shower room, modern fitted kitchen breakfast room with breakfast bar, study, spacious living room, dining area open plan to conservatory, ground floor wc, double glazing and gas central heating. Vendor suited. EPC = C

Facts at a glance:

• Spacious detached house

• Five bedrooms

• Two receptions

• Study

• Modern kitchen breakfast room

• En-suite shower room

• Ample off road parking

• Gas fired central heating

• Close to amenities

• Cul de sac location

Price is £325,000.

To arrange a viewing, or for more information, call Taylor Engley on £325,000.