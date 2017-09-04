Diamond milestone for couple

Eastbourne couple Peter and Yvonne Coleman celebrated 60 years of being together last week with a surprise party for their Diamond Wedding anniversary.

The couple were married at St Mary’s Church, Decoy Drive, Hampden Park on August 24 1957.

On Thursday they received a Telegram from the Queen, congratulating them.

Daughter Sandra said: “They married when Dad was 22 years old and Mum 19 years old and have always lived in the Eastbourne area. They have two children and 11 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.

The couple have previously lived in Willingdon and also owned a guest house in Cavendish Place in the early 1970’s.

Yvonne worked in a grocers and Peter was self-employed and worked as a taxi driver for Town and Country Taxis in Eastbourne until he retired in 1986.

Peter also bred parakeets and canaries and is a member of Kent and Sussex Bird Club and Hailsham Bird Club. He was also a football referee and played cricket for Stone Cross Cricket Club.

On Thursday they enjoyed afternoon tea with family and residents of Guardian Court, Polegate, where they now live. Then, on Saturday, they enjoyed a surprise lunch at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club, with family and close friends.