Did you see a man walking with no shoes on in Brighton?

Police are concerned for the well-being of Oliver Sells who has been missing from the Brighton area since the early hours of today (Monday, November 20).

Oliver, 20, from Lewes is a white man, 5ft 11ins tall, of large build, with short blonde hair and wears glasses. He was wearing a grey long-sleeved T-shirt, grey trousers but with no shoes on.

Lucy Ellis, from the vulnerability team, said: “Oliver takes regular medication and he can become very ill if he doesn’t take it. We believe Oliver is not carrying any of his medication and could need emergency medical attention.

“Oliver was also last seen not wearing any shoes. Can you remember seeing someone at this time walking around with no shoes on?”

If you have any information on where Oliver is please report online or call 101 quoting reference 196441. In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.