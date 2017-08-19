‘Distressed person’ sparks sea search

Lifeboat and coastguard crews launched a search operation in Seaford this week after concerns for a ‘distressed person’.

Newhaven RNLI lifeboat crew was launched at 4.38pm on Thursday (August 17) to reports of a distressed person who was thought to have entered choppy seas in front of Newhaven & Seaford Sailing Club.

The lifeboat did a shoreline search from Tide Mills to Splash Point and then stepped out further offshore for the return leg. A coastguard rescue helicopter conducted a search from the air.

At 5.43pm both the lifeboat and helicopter were stood down as the person was found safe and well.