‘Distressed person’ sparks sea search

Lifeboat and coastguard crews launched a search operation in Seaford this week after concerns for a ‘distressed person’.
Newhaven RNLI lifeboat crew was launched at 4.38pm on Thursday (August 17) to reports of a distressed person who was thought to have entered choppy seas in front of Newhaven & Seaford Sailing Club.
The lifeboat did a shoreline search from Tide Mills to Splash Point and then stepped out further offshore for the return leg. A coastguard rescue helicopter conducted a search from the air.
At 5.43pm both the lifeboat and helicopter were stood down as the person was found safe and well.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sussex Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.