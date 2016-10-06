Ditchling pub named best in the UK

A Ditchling pub has been named as the best in the UK at a recent national ceremony for the Great British Pub Awards 2016.

The Bull at Ditchling, fought off strong competition from more than a thousand pubs across the UK to claim the title of Great British Pub of the Year.

Earlier in the evening The Bull, run by licensee Dominic Worrall, took the title of Freehouse of the Year before going on to win the main award.

Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, which organises the awards, said: “We’re delighted to announce the Bull as our winner of Great British Pub of the Year. This is a stunning pub and one that more than deserves the title.

“The Bull is the kind of place that everyone wishes was their local, and we’d like to congratulate Dom and his team on running such a superb site, offering great beers, great atmosphere and great food.

“The pub trade is a challenging and far from easy business, so it’s great to see there are some amazing operators out there providing superb venues. The pub is part of the social fabric of UK society, and it’s great to see that, judging from our winners this year, the industry is in safe hands going forward.”

