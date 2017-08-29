Do you recognise man connected to Hailsham robbery?

Police are trying to identify this man involved in a robbery in Hailsham last month.

Two men went into Knockhatch Adventure Park at around 3.40pm on Wednesday (July 26) and asked if they could come in and buy something.

One man waited outside while a second man came in, police said. He browsed the shop before asking for change for a note. When the till was opened by one of the shop workers, he demanded cash from it, and indicated he had a knife. He left with money and with the other man, police said.

The man who came into the shop is described as white, in his late 30s, of large build and about 5ft 10ins tall. He has short black hair with a full beard and was wearing a red T-shirt and dark jeans.

The other man, who waited outside, is described as white, late 30s, skinny build and with blonde or gingery hair.

Detective Constable Chris Mills said: “We hoping someone will recognise this man and get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 973 of 26/7.