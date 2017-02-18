Does Sussex have the UK’s most embarrassing school photo?

School photos can be cringeworthy, and the search to find the worst one is on in a national competition.

From mullets to mohawks, and blue eyeshadow to scrunched up faces, Banana Moon Clothing is on a mission to find the UK’s most embarrassing school photographs and needs your help.

The personalised clothing brand is challenging the people of West Sussex to face their fears and share their portraits in a bid to win £75 worth of Banana Moon Clothing.

Alex Grace, Managing Director at Banana Moon Clothing, said: “As a supplier of school uniforms, we’ve seen how uniforms have changed over the years and decided to uncover some of the funniest school photographs that have been taken over the decades.

“We all have that one picture that has haunted us throughout our school years, but now many of us have grown up we’re hoping that people will see the funny side to these and join in the fun with us.”

To enter, share your photo with Banana Moon Clothing by visiting its blog and upload it with a caption on the Wishpond app.

Please check the terms and conditions thoroughly before uploading any photograph.

To enter the competition, visit: https://www.banana-moon-clothing.co.uk/blog/uks-most-embarrassing-school-photo.

