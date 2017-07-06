Dogs steal the show at family fete

The highlight of the recent Jevington village fete was the dog show, which attracted many fine entries.

The fete, on the Rectory Fields, was opened by Andy Nippard of the Beachy Head Chaplaincy, which is to receive 10 per cent of all funds raised from the event.

The other good causes supported are St Andrew’s Church, Jevington Village Hall and the recreation ground used by Jevington Cricket Club and other local clubs.

There was also a fancy dress competition.

Organiser Richard Churchman said, “A great time had by all while helping the Beachy Head Chaplaincy with funds raised.

“But we are still searching for ‘Willow’, who achieved the highest score in the second set of our game Under the Arches.

“We would be delighted to hear from this person so that we can deliver the prize!”

If you are ‘Willow’, email jevres@btinternet.com