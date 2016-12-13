Dozens more motorists arrested in drink-drive crackdown

Dozens more motorists have been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving in Sussex over the past four days.

Officers arrested 28 people between 12am on Thursday and 11.59pm on Sunday as they continue to target offenders and highlight the dangers of driving while under the influence.

A total of 66 arrests have now been made in the county since Surrey and Sussex Police launched their Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers on Thursday 1 December.

Of these, 35 have so far been charged to appear before magistrates.

The forces will continue to work with partner agencies including Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and Drive Smart Surrey throughout the campaign, which runs until 1 January 2017.

Members of the public are also being asked to play their part by reporting anyone they suspect to be driving under the influence.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit www.operationcrackdown.co.uk.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

If you know someone is driving while over the limit through drink or drugs, call 999.