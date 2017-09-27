Dreams are set to come true for high flying college student Emily

A Travel and Tourism student from Hailsham will have the perfect start to 2018 when she begins her career with easyJet.

Emily Khusul, who finished her Level 3 Travel and Tourism course just before the summer, at Hastings College, was offered a place on the cabin crew team after successfully passing the assessment day.

Emily travelled to Gatwick Airport at the end of August for a full day of physical tests, teamwork exercises, scenario based assessments and interview questions.

She said: “I told my tutors it was my dream to work for an airline, which is when they told me that easyJet were recruiting for their Gatwick fleet. It was that evening that I sent off my CV and application form, and received a link to the online assessment about a week later.”

It was a busy summer for Emily as she was also part of the college’s four-week work placement trip to Seville. Emily says that experience, and her college course, helped her to excel in her easyJet interview.

“I had a great time in Spain working for a city tour guide. My boss offered me a job to continue working throughout the summer. Although it was a great feeling to be offered a job in Spain, I was hoping that there would be a possibility of being invited for an interview with easyJet when I got back to the UK. And sure enough, a day or two after I got home, I received the email inviting me to the assessment day.

The recruitment day at Gatwick Airport required candidates to arrive by 8:30am to check documents, record their height and then take part in a range of role play activities and one-to-one interviews.

“It was quite a long day. I was a little nervous, but it was good fun and I met some really nice people.

The things I learned at college and in Spain helped me so much during the interview.”

Emily was offered the job a day later and will start her training in the New Year, before getting her wings in late January.

“My training starts in January, when I’ll need to have another medical and complete three weeks of emergency procedures and first aid.

“Once I’ve completed that, I’ll shadow crew members on my first flight and then I’ll be given my rota and then I’ll be flying for real.”