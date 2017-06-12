Drivers seriously injured in two-car crash near Ditchling

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between two cars on the B2113 Folders Lane, near Ditchling, shortly before 2.30pm on Saturday (June 10),

It involved a silver Jaguar XF travelling west and an eastbound grey Honda Jazz.

The Jaguar driver, a 68-year-old woman from Ditchling, and the Honda driver, a 69-year-old man from Brighton, both sustained serious chest injuries and were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where they were detained for treatment.

A 66-year-old woman who was the front seat passenger in the Honda was also taken to the RSCH for treatment to minor injuries, police said, but was later allowed home.

Anyone who saw the collision or who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 888 of 10/06.