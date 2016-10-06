Drusillas animals prepare for winter with huge stockpile of frozen leaves

Zookeepers at Drusillas Park are preparing for a cold winter by collecting a huge stock of frozen leaves.

The team at the Alfriston zoo have been out and about collecting enough foliage to satisfy their leaf eating primates during the winter months. Although there is a huge supply during the summer, the zoo team say they need to plan ahead to ensure lots of leafy leftovers later in the year too.

Colobus monkeys rely on a leafy diet

The zoo’s family of colobus monkeys (pictured) rely on this as their diet is made up almost entirely of leaves, with additional roughage provided from vegetables.

To accommodate their needs, the zoo team have filled the freezers high with hazel, willow and sweet chestnut tree branches. They just strip the leaves and freeze them until they are needed.

Their complex digestive system works like that of a cow; they have three or four different chambers and lots of bacteria to help break down their food. This process can often make them burp.

For more information about the park please telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk

