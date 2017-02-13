Duchess pays visit to Sussex art exhibition

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to view stunning works of art from nine Sussex galleries last week.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, visited Two Temple Place, located on London’s embankment, on Tuesday (February 7).

The museum is currently showcasing an exhibition called Sussex Modernism: Retreat and Rebellion.

As President of Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft, the Duchess had a special interest in visiting the exhibition – she also attended a nearby school.

Children from Ditchling (St Margaret’s) Church of England Primary School were enjoying a museum-organised trip to the show, and at one point were able to lend her a hand as she got to grips with the art of origami.

Actor, comedian and broadcaster Sanjeev Bhaskar was also present in his role as chancellor of the University of Sussex.

The exhibition was organised by a consortium of nine Sussex art galleries and museums, led by Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft and curated by Dr Hope Wolf from the University of Sussex, and tells the story of the extraordinary artists and craftsmen who settled in the county in the early 20th century.

Works from artistic communities such as Charleston (home of the Bloomsbury Group) and Ditchling are compared with Eric Ravilious, Henry Moore and the architecture of the iconic De La Warr Pavilion (designed by Serge Chermayeff and Erich Mendelsohn).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.