Early Christmas present for water company customers

Christmas will come early for some of South East Water’s most needy customers thanks to the donation of 30 food and drink hampers by generous staff.

The company’s customer care team raised more than £1,500 at a charity day and also persuaded colleagues to donate food and drink in lieu of sending Christmas cards to each other.

Half the money was then used to buy more food to fill the hampers with the remainder being used to buy hats, gloves and toiletries for the Salvation Army’s Christmas appeal.

Sonia Layzell, one of the customer care team’s senior administrators and co-organiser of the company appeal, said: “We get to know our customers extremely well and cannot help being touched by the plight of those seriously in need.

“So in addition to the assistance we already provide as a company we thought it would be a nice touch to send some cheer to those in most need help in Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Berkshire and Hampshire. We hope it brightens their Christmas.”

A credit control team leader, Sam Floodgate, won a company Christmas card competition and her winning design will accompany each of the hampers bearing a personal message from South East Water.