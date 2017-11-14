East Sussex woman celebrates big win on EuroMillions

A mystery EuroMillions winner from East Sussex, known only as Mrs. H from East Sussex, has scooped a massive payout.

The winner, known only as Mrs H, won £223,578.30 after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star in the EuroMillions draw on November 3.

Mrs. H, who works as a civil servant, played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and now plans to use her winnings to make some home improvements.

She has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mrs. H for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket.”

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.