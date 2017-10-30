East Sussex woman wins lottery cash

An East Sussex woman has won a substantial prize on the National Lottery without ever touching a ticket.

The mystery winner, known only as Ms. H, scored £300,000 after playing an Instant Win game online at National Lottery GameStore.

Ms. H played and won the top prize on the ‘Cashword’ Instant Win game and has become one of more than eight million players that win each weeks.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Ms. H for winning this fantastic prize.

“After a few simple clicks she has become £300,000 better off!”

She told the National Lottery she would be putting the money aside for the future.

For more information about the National Lottery Gamestore, and to play, visit www.national-lottery.co.uk