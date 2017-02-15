Eastbourne nursery firm underpaid staff

A company behind nurseries in Eastbourne and Hailsham has been named and shamed by the government for underpaying some of its staff.

Places for Children Limited trading as The Meadows Nursery Schools failed to pay £6,339.65 to four workers, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, which has named more than 350 employers it says underpaid their workers the national minimum or living wage.

The department said the businesses underpaid 15,520 workers a total of £995,233, with employers in the hairdressing, hospitality and retail sectors the most prolific offenders.

For the first time, the naming list includes employers who failed to pay eligible workers at least the new National Living Wage rate, currently £7.20 for workers aged 25 and over.

Places for Children Limited is behind Meadows Hailsham, Meadows Hampden Park and Meadows Langney.

The company’s managing director Glynn Cossey said there had been widespread confusion over rates which appeared on the HMRC website and differing rates on the government’s website and that was the reason for the underpayment.

“Once it was flagged to us that there had been a change in rates for apprentices over 19 they were reimbursed prior to the completion of HMRCs investigation,” he said.

“I should also point out that not all of our nurseries were affected by this issue and specifically that nurseries operating under franchise agreements were not impacted by this as they are separate legal entities.”