EASTBOURNE VOLUNTEERS WITH HELEN BURTON: Our links to many other community groups

The Eastbourne Volunteers project is all about promoting community involvement and encouraging groups to collaborate to fulfil community needs in Eastbourne. As part of this drive, we ourselves collaborate with other people and organisations.

Stephen Hughes is the community development officer from 3VA responsible for supporting individuals and groups with questions about volunteering, funding and running volunteer based activities. Stephen can be found at the Volunteer Hub office in the Labyrinth every Tuesday between 10am and 1pm. If you would like to discuss volunteering opportunities or issues then just drop in (alternatively you can make an appointment by calling Eastbourne Volunteers on 01323 381811). Unfortunately, Stephen will be away on September 19 and 26. However, he can be contacted to make an appointment at the 3VA offices on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The 3VA office is at 8 Saffrons Road, Eastbourne, BN21 1DG. Stephen’s telephone number is: 01323 639 373 ext. 215.

We also have close links with Julie Tremlin, Eastbourne’s locality link worker (LLW). Her role forms part of a wider programme of work designed to utilise asset and strength based approaches to recognise, develop and grow strong and resilient communities. This will contribute to increasing self-care, improving health and wellbeing, and in-turn improving health outcomes for local people.

The locality link worker team are members of integrated locality teams, and work within frontline services to help make a difference to how all health and care services can access and work with local communities. The role involves developing the systems and links which help patients to maintain their health and wellbeing, through making better use of community services and support they offer.

The LLWs take requests from professionals regarding individual clients who may have additional needs other than their health. This could include social isolation, accessing exercise or healthier lifestyles, community transport or practical support in the home.

The LLW will discuss the client’s strengths as well as their needs and recommend local services which could support and enhance the client’s self-care. They will provide information about how to access the services.

The LLWs have the in-depth knowledge of our community and the time to research creative solutions for individual clients. They work with voluntary, community and all other organisations to identify and bring together local resources in a collaborative approach.

Developing people’s health and wellbeing is fundamental in helping people to become more resilient this can range from exercise, to mindfulness, healthy eating to taking time out for yourself. At our community information hub we have lots of information on how you can keep yourself healthy or improve your health, including information about fun events and activities that will keep you fit while you have fun. I have even signed up as a health champion! If you want to improve your health perhaps you could too, we have information about the health champions as well so do pop in for a chat over a cuppa. For more info visit our website www.eastbournevolunteers.co.uk email eastbournevolunteers@gmail.com or call 01323 381811.