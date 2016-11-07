Ed Sheeran joins Lewes Bonfire celebrations

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was among the crowd watching the Lewes Bonfire celebrations this weekend.

The 25-year-old musician watched the procession from the offices of A. Wycherley estate agents in Lewes High Street.

He was hosted by Charles and Rebecca Wycherley, proprietors of the 160-year-old estate agent, after being introduced to the couple by a client.

