County lights spark under potential new teachers

A campaign to inspire more people to take up a career in teaching kick starts in November.

With schools struggling to cope with a nationwide teacher shortage, East Sussex County Council wants to encourage more people to consider a career change.

It has launched the Find Your Spark campaign to show people how easy it can be to make the move.

Cllr Nick Bennett, the council’s lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability, said: “We have some amazing teachers in East Sussex but the national shortage of teachers, particularly in maths and science subjects, is being felt locally.

“The Find Your Spark campaign will give those people wanting a new challenge the chance to see if a rewarding career in teaching could be the perfect move.”

For people who already have a degree, training at university or in school can be completed within a year.

They can also receive a bursary of between £3,000 and £30,000, or earn a salary at the same time.

Those interested in a change of career can attend one of a number of drop-in events where they can talk to tutors and staff and find out more about the opportunities available.

Drop-in events for primary or secondary phase education will be held at:

Thursday November 10, from 4-6pm, at Willingdon Community School, Eastbourne;

Tuesday December 6, from 4-6pm, at St Richard’s Catholic College, Bexhill.

Marica Dowell made the move into teaching after working as a medical physicist for 10 years.

She spent a year retraining at Sussex University and now teaches science and maths at Uckfield Community Technology College.

Marica said: “Since I was little I wanted to become a teacher, but sometimes life takes you in a different direction and after my degree I was offered a PhD and ended up working as a medical physicist.

“After having a child, I was commuting to London and working long hours and thought becoming a teacher would be better suited to having children.

“The training was amazing and it feels like this is exactly what I’m supposed to do. It’s a lovely feeling to be constantly around young people who want to learn.”

For full details of events and information about routes into teaching, log on to www.eastsussex.gov.uk/teach.

