Elderly pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Newhaven crash

An elderly man suffered serious injuries after a collision in Newhaven this morning (Tuesday).

Emergency services say they were called to the A259 in Newhaven at around 7.12am where an elderly man on foot and a car had been in collision at the junction of North Way and South Way, at the western end of the town's one-way system.

Sussex Police say the pedestrian, who is in his 70s, was seriously injured and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton for medical treatment.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with, resulting in long traffic queues in both directions. Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference 155 of 04/10.

