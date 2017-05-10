Emergency services at Seven Sisters after reported rock fall

Coastguards and emergency services are currently at a beauty spot after reports of a major rock fall.

A member of the public called the Coastguard Service at 1pm today (Wednesday) to report a large part of the cliff had fallen on the fourth hill at the Seven Sisters.

Coastguard teams from Eastbourne, Newhaven and Birling Gap rushed to the area along with the Eastbourne inshore lifeboat.

Coastguards now believe it may have been a rock fall from some time ago but are surveying the scene as a precaution.

A coastguard spokesperson said, “We are fairly certain this is a historic rock fall but as a precautionary measure we are carrying out a full and thorough search of the area.”