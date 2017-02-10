Emergency services called to Heathfield crash

Emergency services were called to Heathfield last night (Thursday) after a car collided with a tree.

Police, paramedics and fire crews from Heathfield and Uckfield were sent to the scene in Newick Lane at around 8pm after a blue Toyota Yaris left the road and collided with a tree.

Emergency services were called to Newick Lane near Heathfield after a car collided with a tree. Photo by Nick Fontana SUS-171002-163800001

The driver, a man believed to be in his 70s, was taken to Conquest Hospital in Hastings after suffering minor head injuries and rib pain, a spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said.

The spokesman said the man was fully conscious and is believed to have been able to free himself from the crash, but was taken to hospital as a priority patient.

Pictures by Nick Fontana.