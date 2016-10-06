Events planned to celebrate Ashdown Forest

A week-long programme of events has been planned to honour Ashdown Forest.

The forest’s conservators and local artists have worked together on the celebration.

It will take place at the Ashdown Forest Centre and start on Saturday (October 8) with a launch event from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Pat Buesnel, director of Ashdown Forest Centre, said: “We are delighted to be working with local artists on the celebration and look forward to welcoming both existing and new Ashdown Forest supporters to the events.”

During the week, guests can expect to hear a new song, a collaboration between Sian Thomas, Ashdown Forest’s poet-in-residence, and composer Gregers Brinch and enjoy a slide show produced by conservation officer Steve Alton with live percussion.

Former BBC producer Eka Morgan will also showcase a Celebration Soundscape – highlights of interviews with more than 20 people that know the forest well, such as farmers, botanists and residents, that have been woven with wildlife sounds from the forest.

Eka said: “I hope that the celebration week will inspire people not to take Ashdown Forest for granted.

“In order to protect it – we need to be reminded how remarkable it is.”

For more details on the celebration, visit www.ashdownforest.org

