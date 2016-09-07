Ferrari owned by Led Zep manager to be auctioned this week

A 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino GTS first owned by Led Zeppelin’s manager Peter Grant, who lived in Eastbourne and Hellingly, could sell for £400,000 at auction at Fontwell House on September 8.

The Dino will be sold alongside 60 classic and sports cars by Coys at the ‘Thoroughbred and Vintage’ auction ahead of this year’s Goodwood Revival festival.

The right-hand drive Ferrari was delivered new to Mr Grant in 1973, with a list price of £6,620.39 plus delivery charges, number plates and road tax.

Today the car has an estimated value of between £350,000 to £400,000.

The manager of Led Zeppelin retired from the music business in 1983 and lived on his private estate in Hellingly.

Mr Grant later moved to Eastbourne, where he was offered the civic position of local magistrate for the town council but turned it down.

He had a home in Upper Carlisle Road and also lived in Upperton Road.

He suffered a fatal heart attack in November 1995 and was buried at Hellingly Cemetery after a funeral at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in the village.

