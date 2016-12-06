Festive fun at Newhaven Fort

Newhaven Fort is to house a winter ‘extravaganza’ across two weekends.

The Wave Leisure Trust team are to hold a Christmas Market and Santa Experience at the historic site – which is thought to be a first for the venue – on Saturday and Sunday (December 10 and 11) and on December 17 and 18.

It will run from 10am to 4pm each day with free parking in the fort car park.

Visitors can expect a ‘Santa’s Workshop’ for children, where they can decorate cards, enjoy story time with Mrs Claus and write a letter to Santa and visit Santa’s grotto.

Inside the fort’s Romney Hut there will be a festive market with stalls of items such as toys, food, jewellery, chocolates, knitwear, paintings and cards.

Outside, on Parade Ground, there will be vintage side stall attractions, such as a hoopla, and fun fair rides for youngsters.

On the Saturdays, attendees can feast on a hog roast, while on the Sundays there will be a barbecue, too. The 1940s-style fort café will be open for the weekends, selling treats such as mince pies, mulled wine and roasted chestnuts.

Entry to the Santa Experience is £9.50 per child. Admission to the Christmas market is free.

Wave Leisure is a not-for-profit trust that operates the leisure facilities of Lewes District Council.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.sussexexpress.co.uk/christmas/