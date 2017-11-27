Fifteen-month-old baby seriously hurt after collision following ‘altercation’

A fifteen-month-old baby was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car collided shortly after an ‘altercation’ between two drivers.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car collided with a tree on the B2188 Lye Green, near Crowborough, at 10.50am on Saturday (November 25).

According to police, it was believed an earlier verbal altercation occurred between two drivers and the blue Toyota subsequently came off the road.

The driver of the Toyota, a 34-year-old woman, and the 15-month-old girl were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detective Sergeant Tod Stewart said: “We believe an altercation between a man and a woman occurred on the side of the road before both got back into their cars.

“Shortly after, one of the cars came off the road and both people in the car had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“We are looking for people who witnessed or have dash cam footage of this altercation or what occurred afterwards to come forward.”

Sussex Police say a 21-year-old man from Battle has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been bailed until December 23.

A 17-year-old boy from Edenbridge, Kent, has also been arrested on suspicion of the same two offences and has been released under investigation.

If you have any information please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Lifford. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.