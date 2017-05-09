Finalist slot for Lewes food firm

Lewes based food company The Pig & Jacket is one of 15 finalists in The British Street Food Awards, for London and the South.

They have been selected from 3,000 applicants to compete on Brighton beach on July 30.

This is for the chance to go through to the national final in Manchester in September, with the prize being to lead Britain into the European Street Food Awards.

The Pig & Jacket were Grand Finalists in The Sussex Food & Drink Awards in February for their Street Food.

They specialise in an ‘All things pig’ menu, sourcing their meat from local butcher Mays Farm Cart.

Cheryl and Richard said: “We pride ourselves on using the best local produce from our free range meat from Mays Farm Cart to our brioche rolls which are supplied by Mamoosh in Newhaven.

“This is a great chance to showcase what we can do and what amazing produce we have around us.

“Our business has grown rapidly in the 2 ½ years we’ve been trading for and would like to thank our customers for their amazing support and getting us to this platform.”

The Pig & Jacket is in Lewes with Food Rocks on Sunday 14,May 10am - 4pm and every second Sunday of the month or Horsham Markets every Thursday and Saturday.