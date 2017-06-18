Fire breaks out at care home

East Sussex and Rescue Service was called after a fire broke out in the basement of a nursing home in Cross-In-Hand last night (June 17).

The service received a call at 9.04pm with reports of a fire in the Holy Cross Care Home, in Lewes Road, Heathfield.

All residents were accounted for without suffering injuries, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Nick Fontana

A fire spokesman said: “We sent three fire engines to the scene.

“Residents of the nursing home were in the building but they were all accounted for and no one had to be rescued.

“The cause of the fire is being treated as accidental.

“It started in the basement due to a faulty ventilation system.

“We used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels.”

All fire crews had left the scene by 10.50pm.