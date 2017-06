Firefighters were called to Hailsham this afternoon (Thursday) after a fire at home.

Crews from Eastbourne and Herstmonceux were called to The Gages at around 12.45, after reports of smoke coming from the building.

On arrival, they discovered the a small fire in a cooker. The crews used breathing equipment and a hose reel to extingush the flames and a fan to clear the building of smoke.

Firefighters left the scene at around 1.30pm after giving advice to the building's occupants.