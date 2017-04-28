Fire crews tackle van fire in Stone Cross

Firefighters tackled a van fire in Stone Cross yesterday (Thursday).

A crew from Eastbourne were called to the scene in Hailsham Road at around 5.02pm, after passing motorists reported seeing smoke from the A22.

On arrival they found a van had caught alight and used a hose reel jet was to extinguish the flames.

