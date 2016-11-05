Fire service called to fire in High Street

East Sussex Fire and Rescue service has confirmed that they were called to a fire at a residential property in Lewes this afternoon (November 5).

ESFRS confirmed that a dishwasher was alight in the property in the High Street, Lewes. A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Two breathing apparatus were used and one hose reel jet.

“The crew are just using a thermal image camera to see the damage of the fire.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.