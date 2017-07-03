Fire service warning after battling bedroom blaze

The fire service has issued a warning after firefighters were sent to a blaze in a Crowborough bedroom last week.

Two fire engines were called to the accidental fire in a home in Harlequin Lane, Crowborough, on Thursday night (June 29).

Firefighters from Crowborough and Uckfield tackled the flames in a first floor bedroom by using four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is reminding the public of the importance of taking simple fire safety measures in the home following this incident and another similar one in Rottingdean on the same day.

A spokesperson listed the service’s fire safety advice: “We encourage people to take preventative measures and to do a bedtime check.

• Make sure you check the cooker is turned off and turn off and unplug electrical appliances.

• Put candles and cigarettes out properly, ensuring there are no embers still burning.

• Please turn heaters off and put up fireguards if needed.

• Exits should be kept clear and you should close inside doors at night to stop a fire from spreading.

• Take additional care if you are carrying out any DIY or building work, especially when using equipment such as a blow torch.”

The spokesperson added: “If you don’t already have them, please get yourself a smoke alarm for every level of your home.

“They will give you an early warning of a fire, enabling you to get to safety and call the emergency services.

“There are specialist alarms available for anyone who cannot hear the standard alarms. These include lights and vibrating pads which can go under pillows.

“We carry out Home Safety Visits where we can give you or someone you know advice and help – call 0800 177 7069 for more information.”