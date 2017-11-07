Firefighters attend blaze in Mayfield

Eight fire engines rushed to a blaze at a house in Mayfield yesterday (Monday November 6).

Crews were called to the detached property in Lake Street at 4.08pm and were still tackling the fire at 9.45pm last night, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Richard Fowler, duty officer for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Sadly, one building has been badly damaged. Crews worked really hard and have stopped it spreading to a neighbouring home.

“We know it must be a very difficult time for those who have been affected by this fire,” he said.

Three fire engines were still at the scene at 9.45pm, with fire crews using water bowsers and an aerial ladder platform to tackle remaining pockets of fire, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue.

Mr Fowler said firegithers were planning to remain on the scene all night.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Everyone has been accounted for, there are no reports of injuries and the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.”