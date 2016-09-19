Firefighters battle Hailsham kitchen fire

Firefighters tackled a kitchen fire at a property in Hailsham this morning (Monday).

Crews from Hailsham and Eastbourne were called to Ingrams Way, Hailsham at around 11.54am. On arrival, they confirmed the kitchen was well alight.

They used breathing equipment and a hose reel jet to put out the flames before using a positive pressure fan to disperse the smoke.

A spokesman for the fire service says the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

