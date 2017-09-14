Firefighters battling blaze in barn near Lewes

Firefighters are still tackling a blaze which broke out in a barn in North Chailey yesterday evening (Wednesday).

At its height, six fire engines were on scene of the fire which was first reported at around 7pm – two from Haywards Heath and one each from Barcombe, Lewes, Uckfield and Burgess Hill. The control unit from Lewes and the water carrier from Uckfield are also in attendance.

Today a fire engine from Forest Row and the water bowser from Uckfield are still in attendance. Firefighters are turning over and damping down to ensure the fire is fully out and there are no remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this stage, according to a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.