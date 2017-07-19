Firefighters called to flooded church

Crews were called to a flooded church this morning (Wednesday) after last night’s storm.

Firefighters from Heathfield arrived at St Thomas a Becket in Lewes after the flooding had been discovered at around 7am by priest Brother George.

Churchwarden Trevor Butler said: “The fire service were amazing.

“We had a deluge in Lewes overnight including massive hailstorms.

“The crew’s professionalism was commendable and ensured minimal water damage to our ancient church.

“So quickly they got to grips with the problem and pumped out the flood water which was threatening our lovely building.

“We are indebted to them. We also own an enormous debt of gratitude to Brother George who faced the flood when he arrived in the early hours to open the church, and to our devoted caretaker for mopping up so much of the debris which the flood waters had left behind.”

Services continue as usual at the church despite the flooding.