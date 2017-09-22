Firefighters called to flooding in Alfriston

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to a property in Alfriston yesterday (Thursday September 21) after receiving reports of electrics being flooded.

At 11.39pm last night, fire crews from Seaford were sent to Sloe Lane to deal with the incident, according to a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service spokesperson said the cause of flooding was a leak coming through a ceiling.

Crews said they gave advice to the residents at the scene and isolated the leak to prevent further risk.