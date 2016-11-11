Firefighters called to Newhaven gas leak

Firefighters were called to Newhaven last night (Thursday) after a gas mains leak was discovered in the town.

A crew from Newhaven fire station were sent to Northdown Road at around 11.09pm after several properties reported the leaking gas.

A team of gas engineers were already at the scene when crew arrived as precautionary measure.

The engineers were able to repair the leak and no action was required by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

