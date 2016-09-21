Firefighters called to Newhaven kitchen

Firefighters were called to Newhaven yesterday evening (September 20) after reports of a kitchen fire.

Crews, from Seaford and Newhaven fire stations, atteneded the scene in Brighton Road at around 6.37pm.

The confirmed there had been a small fire in the property's kitchen, but it was out on arrival.

A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to disperse the smoke and make the area safe.

