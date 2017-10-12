Firefighters help elderly woman after Seaford kitchen fire

Firefighters were sent to Cricketfield Road, Seaford following reports of smoke from a property at 5.28pm yesterday (Wednesday October 11).

When crews arrived, a small kitchen fire had been extinguished and ventilation was in progress, according to a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Ambulance services were requested for the 88-year-old female occupant who was suffering the effects of smoke inhalation, according to the fire service.