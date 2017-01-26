Firefighters tackle cooker fire in Hailsham

A woman had to be treated by paramedics following a cooker fire in Hailsham this afternoon (Thursday, January 26).

Firefighters from Eastbourne attended the scene in Mill Road at around 12.15pm.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the woman who was tended to by paramedics was treated for smoke inhalation following the small fire in the kitchen.

