Firefighters tackle oil fire at Peacehaven chip shop

Firefighters were called to Peacehaven last night (Monday) after a fire broke out at a popular fish and chip shop in the town.

Crews from Newhaven were called to Frydays in South Coast Road at around 11.44pm after reports of a fire on the ground floor of the building.

Neighbours were evacuated from neighbour building as the firefighters wearing breathing equipment used foam and a hose reel put out the flames.

The foam was likely used due to the risk of fighting an oil fire with water, a spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said.

Most of the property is believed to have avoided severe damage and the area was made safe before fire crews left the scene at around 12.34am this morning.

The fire has been ruled as accidental.

